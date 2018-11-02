2018 Tree Trade-In Sale Details, Terms and Limitations:

All October “Trade-In” your gently used artificial Christmas tree to Treetime. You’ll get $75 off any "Giving Selection" tree or 15% off any Treetime tree. Treetime donates all collected trees to Goodwill, helping those disadvantaged and disabled in the community get training and jobs.

• “Trade-In” a gently used artificial Christmas tree, any brand, any model, to Treetime in Lake Barrington, or your local Chicagoland Goodwill Store, and get $75 off any "Giving Selection" tree or 15% off any Treetime tree.

• If you bring your gently used artificial Christmas tree to a Goodwill Store to “trade-in” you will receive a Treetime gift card. The gift card can only be used once at a Treetime Showroom and cannot be replaced. Be sure not to lose it.

• The gift card offer applies only to regularly priced, in-stock Treetime artificial Christmas trees that are available at a Treetime showroom.

• Christmas trees that you “trade-in” must be at least 3-feet tall. Suitability of the tree you trade in will be at the sole discretion of Treetime or Goodwill management.

• The gift card does not apply to decorations or items other than Treetime artificial Christmas trees.

• This offer cannot be combined with any other coupons, offers or discounts.

• Only one discount for each new Treetime artificial Christmas tree purchased.

• This offer does not apply to sale, clearance, special order or online purchased trees.

• All the trees you “trade-in” will be donated to Goodwill by Treetime.

• The Treetime and Goodwill “Tree Trade-In Sale” ends on October 31.

• Gift cards expire on November 2, 2018. Limit one per family.

• Cannot be used after the date of sale on previous purchases.

For media inquiries and to learn more about Treetime Christmas Creations please email us at marketing@treetime.com or mail us direct to: Treetime Christmas Creations Suite 110 22N102 Pepper Rd. Lake Barrington, IL. 60010